Klarna CEO Siemiatkowski says buy now, pay later is used by shoppers who otherwise avoid credit
By KEN SWEET
AP Business Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Sebastian Siemiatkowski is a co-founder and CEO of Klarna, the Sweden-based company that’s one of the world’s biggest providers of buy now, pay later services to customers. Klarna started off in Europe and entered the U.S. market in 2015. Siemiatkowski spoke to the AP about how popular buy now, pay later has gotten since the pandemic, why consumers are choosing and how the company is using artificial intelligence software in how it hires.