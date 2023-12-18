Kishida says Japan is ready to lead Asia in achieving decarbonization and energy security

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to lead efforts to simultaneously achieve decarbonization, economic growth and energy security in Asia. He set the ambitious goal at a regional climate summit Monday attended by leaders from Southeast Asia. Kishida told the Asia Zero Emission Community summit that the initiative will create a huge market in Asia to attract global capital. The participants expressed commitment toward a carbon-free Asia. Japan, after facing criticisms for not setting a timeline to end the use of coal, recently promised to stop new constructions at home of coal-fired power plants.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.