Kimberly Palmer: More retailers are charging return fees. Here’s how to pay less

Making returns will be more difficult this holiday season because more retailers are charging return fees, but there are ways to avoid them. Reviewing stores’ return policies before buying can mean fewer unpleasant surprises later. In some cases, joining a loyalty program can allow shoppers to avoid return fees while also offering access to early sales and exclusive offers. Dropping off the item at the store can also often allow you to skip the fee. Making purchases more carefully, for yourself and for others, can reduce the chance of needing to make a return. When all else fails, you can regift the item instead of returning it.

