‘It was insane’: Savannah church gives away thousands of groceries and toys for the holidays

SAVANNAH, Georgia (WJCL) — As Christmas approaches, Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship in Savannah gave away thousands of free groceries and toys.

“We feel like as a church, it’s our mandate to lift people, to love people, and also to be a blessing to people in the community,” said Charles Roberson.

Roberson is the pastor of the church. The Saturday give back was their fourth annual “Blessings on the Southside.”

“It’s a lot of groceries that we’re giving all the families, but they’re also receiving gifts for their children. Some of them are receiving gift cards. Some of them are receiving popsicles,” Roberson said.”Some of them got televisions and things that will help them have a more joyful Christmas.”

Thousands of cars lined up on Montgomery Crossroads, ready to secure their blessing.

“Honestly, it was insane. Driving from here toward Abercorn Street and seeing how many people were here, it’s like, oh, it’s only going to get greater,” said Azsha Hankerson.

Hankerson is a volunteer with the church; she shared that seeing prices in stores increase is her reason for participating.

“It’s so exciting, and everyone is going through hard times, so why not? If you can, then you have to do it. And so, seeing that kingdom is a church that does. There’s no place I’d rather be,” Hankerson said.

