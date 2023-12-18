How to manage holiday spending when you’re dealing with student loan debt
By ADRIANA MORGA
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays can be a challenging time if you’re on a budget. This year, millions of people have had to start paying back their student loans, adding to the financial pressure and making gift-giving even more stressful. Experts say that the first step is to acknowledge that you’re feeling pressure and have candid conversations with your family and friends about what you can afford. You can also be proactive about making a budget so you’re not spending more than you have and be creative about giving the gift of your time rather than material things.