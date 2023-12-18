How to manage holiday spending when you’re dealing with student loan debt

NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays can be a challenging time if you’re on a budget. This year, millions of people have had to start paying back their student loans, adding to the financial pressure and making gift-giving even more stressful. Experts say that the first step is to acknowledge that you’re feeling pressure and have candid conversations with your family and friends about what you can afford. You can also be proactive about making a budget so you’re not spending more than you have and be creative about giving the gift of your time rather than material things.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.