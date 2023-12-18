European Union investigating Musk’s X over possible breaches of social media law

LONDON (AP) — European Union authorities are looking into whether Elon Musk’s online platform X breached tough new social media regulations, in the first such investigation since the rules designed to make online content less toxic took effect. The investigation will look into whether X, formerly known as Twitter, failed to do enough to curb the spread of illegal content and whether measures to combat “information manipulation,” especially through its Community Notes feature, was effective. The EU will also examine whether X was transparent enough with researchers, and will look into suspicions that its user interface, including for its blue check subscription service, has a “deceptive design.”

