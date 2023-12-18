El Paso Co. Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody attempts to asphyxiate himself

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Sunday, Dec. 17, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8100 block of Piute Rd. in unincorporated El Paso County.

According to EPCSO, a 36-year-old man was detained around 8 p.m. in a marked vehicle and was facing charges of domestic violence, second-degree kidnapping, menacing, and third-degree assault.

The sheriff's office said that while the man was in custody in the patrol vehicle, he manipulated his handcuffs, removed his belt, and used it to asphyxiate himself.

When deputies found the man, they began life-saving efforts until they were relieved by the Ft. Carson Fire Dept. The man was found to have a pulse and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to EPCSO.