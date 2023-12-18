California set to become 2nd state to OK rules for turning wastewater into drinking water

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California regulators are preparing to vote on new rules for turning recycled wastewater into drinking water. The California Water Resources Control Board is set to vote on the new rules on Tuesday. California has been using recycled wastewater for decades. It’s been used to make snow for ski resorts and to water crops. These new rules would let water agencies sanitize the water and put it directly back into the drinking water supply. California would be the second state to do this. Colorado approved similar rules last year. California is plagued by frequent droughts that have impacted its water supply.

