Actor Jonathan Majors found guilty of assaulting his former girlfriend in car in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors has been convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend during a confrontation in New York City earlier this year. A Manhattan jury convicted the Marvel star Monday of assault and harassment. He was also acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. The charges stemmed from a chaotic struggle with Grace Jabbari in the backseat of a car in March. She testified at the two-week trial that Majors hit her on the side of the head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her finger until it broke. Majors’ lawyers said she was the aggressor and he was just trying to get his phone back after she snatched it.

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE OFFENHARTZ Associated Press

