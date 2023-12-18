5 things to know for Dec. 18: Israel, Storms, Immigration, North Korea, Quaker Oats recall

By Alexandra Banner, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is safe after a car unintentionally crashed into his motorcade Sunday night as he was leaving his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. The impacted SUV wasn’t the president’s, but reporters said Biden appeared startled by the loud bang.

1. Israel

Pope Francis spoke out Sunday after an Israeli sniper shot and killed a mother and daughter inside a Gaza parish, according to church officials. “I continue receiving very serious and sad news about Gaza,” the Pope said during his weekly Angelus prayer, lamenting that “unarmed civilians are targets for bombs and gunfire.” The pontiff’s remarks come as global leaders are under increasing pressure to push Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to mitigate harm to civilians in the enclave. Around 18,800 Palestinians — 70% of whom were women and children — have died in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Ministry of Health.

2. Storms

An intense storm system that brought torrential rains and flooding to the Southeastern coast over the weekend is descending upon the Northeast today, threatening to snarl morning commutes with miserable downpours and gusty winds. Traffic along swaths of the East Coast’s busy I-95 corridor will contend with ankle-deep floodwaters that are anticipated in some low-lying areas. About 58 million people are under flood watches from North Carolina to Maine today, while New Yorkers could face around 1 foot of inundation in some areas. Around 45 million people from eastern Georgia to the Northeast were also under high wind alerts late Sunday.

3. Immigration

Less than a month before the Iowa caucuses, former President Donald Trump is leaning into anti-immigrant rhetoric in early-voting states to fire up his base. At campaign stops over the weekend, the Republican frontrunner said migrants are “poisoning the blood” of the US and quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin about the “rottenness” of American democracy. In Nevada – which is third on the GOP nominating calendar and also has a large Latino population — he claimed Saturday that migrants were “invading” the US from prisons and “mental institutions” in other countries and reiterated his promise to conduct the “largest deportation operation in American history.” Meanwhile, analysts say Trump’s lead among GOP base voters remains strong as he prepares to expand his administration’s hardline immigration policies.

4. North Korea

North Korea launched a possible intercontinental ballistic missile today that exhibited the range to hit anywhere in the US, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. The missile could have a flying range of over 9,320 miles, “meaning the whole of the US territory would be within range,” Shingo Miyake, parliamentary vice-minister of defense, told reporters at a news conference in Tokyo. The test missile flew for about 73 minutes before falling into the sea west of the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido. It shows a maturing North Korean missile program, defense experts say.

5. Quaker Oats recall

The FDA announced a recall of more than 40 Quaker Oats granola bar and cereal products because they could be contaminated with salmonella. The affected foods were sold across all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and Saipan. The recalled items include the classic Chewy granola bar variety pack, the chocolate-covered Chewy Dipps bars, puffed and protein cereals, and even granola bars that are included in some Frito-Lays snack boxes, according to a list from the FDA. There have been no reports of foodborne illness related to the recall but the FDA says consumers should check their pantries and dispose of any affected products.

HAPPENING LATER

Sandra Day O’Connor to lie in repose at Supreme Court

﻿Former Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to sit on the Supreme Court, will lie in repose today in Washington, DC, where members of the public are invited to pay their respects. O’Connor, who died earlier this month at the age of 93, will be honored at a pair of private ceremonies this week.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

The Christmas songs you love to hate the most

Whether you love them, or you love to hate them… these controversial Christmas songs are here to stay.

Coworkers win lottery after boss gives them tickets for Christmas

Christmas came early for a group of Kentucky coworkers whose boss’ gift of lottery scratch-offs made them the winners of $50,000.

‘Wonka’ tops box office on opening weekend

Adults, don’t snicker. “Wonka” may be PG-rated but audiences of all ages are giving the film rave reviews.

Southwest hit by record $140 million fine

The federal government is fining Southwest Airlines $140 million for last year’s historic, 10-day-long holiday meltdown that stranded millions of passengers. Thankfully, the holiday travel season this year is off to a smoother start.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar hospitalized after fall

The former Los Angeles Lakers star broke his hip after a fall over the weekend but appears to be “recovering just fine,” his longtime business partner said.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$127 billion

That’s roughly how much Uber is worth following a positive year of regulatory wins and stock growth. The rideshare company will join the S&P 500 today after reporting strong quarterly earnings and record ridership. Its stock is already up more than 150% so far in 2023.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating this offense as being motivated by hate or bias.”

— The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, announcing a man was arrested Sunday after spraying a substance at two people and yelling an antisemitic phrase. The arrest comes at a moment of heightened tension as reports of hate crimes and bias incidents targeting Jews, Muslims and Arabs are surging across the US.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

A new high for the price of the ’12 Days of Christmas’

PNC Bank released its annual “Christmas Price Index,” which calculates all 12 gifts made famous from the “12 days of Christmas” carol! Watch this video to learn about this year’s price breakdown.

