Stevens scores 18 points, No. 17 Colorado State shrugs off slow start to beat CSU-Pueblo 86-54

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Stevens had 18 points to move closer to taking over as the program’s all-time leading scorer and No. 17 Colorado State shook off a sluggish start to roll past Division II CSU-Pueblo 86-54 on Sunday night. The Rams returned to the court eight days after a 64-61 home loss to Saint Mary’s. They looked a touch lethargic early on but quickly found their rhythm, using a 20-2 run midway through the first half to break free of CSU-Pueblo. Stevens’ smooth shooting moved him 14 points away from breaking the school’s scoring mark on the men’s side held by Pat Durham, who amassed 1,980 points from 1985-89. Armon Muldrew led CSU-Pueblo with 16 points.

