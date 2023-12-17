Reckless driving sends multiple people to hospital in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Several people are in the hospital from the result of doing donuts in a parking lot in southeast Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a roll over accident, just after 10 p.m., in a parking lot near the 1600 block of South Circle Drive on Saturday.

According to CSPD, the driver of the vehicle was doing the donuts with five people hanging out the windows.

Police said the vehicle rolled over and onto the people hanging out the windows. They say multiple individuals sustained serious life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital.

The driver, identified as Marisol Wentling, has been taken into custody.

This is an active investigation. If you have any information or were a witness to this incident, CSPD asks you to call (719) 444-7000 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.