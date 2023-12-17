MacKinnon has 2 goals and 2 assists as Avalanche beat Sharks 6-2

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and two assists to extend his point streak to 15 games, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 6-2. Mikko Rantanen, Ryan Johansen, Valeri Nichushkin and Miles Wood also had goals for Colorado. Alexandar Georgiev had 27 saves in rebound game from a poor start last Monday. Tomas Hertl scored two goals for the Sharks and MacKenzie Blackwood finished with 23 saves.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.