Hawaii cat shot twice with metal pellets, leaving her paralyzed; Suspect sought

By Arielle Argel

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV) — Miss Rudolph is a 4-year-old cat who was found at Waianae, crying and unable to move. The non-profit cat rescue group, Rescue Kitties of Hawai’i, found Miss Rudolph and brought her straight to the vet.

The medical staff at VCA Family and Oahu Veterinary Specialty Center said through X-rays, they found two metal pellets in Miss Rudolph’s spine, leaving her paralyzed in her hind legs and unable to empty her bladder on her own.

“We want them to live, so we’ll do anything we can. If the pellet needs to be removed, if it’s causing damage, we’ll get it removed. And then ultimately if she has a terrible way of life or future way of life, we’d have to consider euthanasia, but at this point she has a will to live, she wants to live and we’re doing everything we can,” said Bret Thompsett, vice president of Rescue Kitties of Hawai’i.

Thompsett said Rescue Kitties of Hawai’i is paying for everything for Miss Rudolph, and once she is healed, their rescue group will be taking her in and either adopting her or sending her to an adoption or foster home in the mainland that specializes in cats with disabilities.

While the shooter is unknown, Thompsett said he hopes that person learns to become more empathetic towards animals.

“I would say when we’re thinking of empathy typically it’s the younger kids who are really looking to get presentations to teach them how to be empathetic towards animals, in which case I do one called “Tails of Kindness.” It is perfect for that age group, but I am able to teach it to any age or grade level,” said Anne Mukai, manager of education programs at Hawaiian Humane Society.

Mukai said the Hawaiian Humane Society’s programs to learn how to be more empathetic towards animals are free and open to everyone. For those interested in attending, click here.

For those who would like to help out the Rescue Kitties of Hawai’i, Thompsett said you can make monetary donations on their website. He said one hundred percent of the donations go straight to the cats they help save.

