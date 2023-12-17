Federal agency quashes Georgia’s plan to let pharmacies sell medical marijuana

ATLANTA (AP) — Federal drug officials are warning Georgia to shelve its plans to be the first state to allow pharmacies to dispense medical marijuana. News outlets report that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Nov. 27 warned pharmacies that dispensing medical marijuana violates federal law. The Georgia Board of Pharmacy had licensed 23 independent pharmacies to sell the drug. State officials say they can’t override the federal directive. Georgia lets patients buy medical marijuana products with up to 5% THC, the chemical that gives users a high. The DEA says any products with more than 0.3% THC are illegal under federal law.

