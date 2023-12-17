Skip to Content
UPDATE: Missing at-risk adult, 93-year-old: Else Reyes found safely

UPDATE (Sunday, Dec. 17): According to a post by the Colorado Springs Police Department, Else Reyes has been safely located.

Original story:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking for the communities help to find missing 93-year-old Else Reyes.

Officers say Reyes was last seen around 6 a.m. on Sunday, near Lehman and Academy in the Pulpit Rock neighborhood.

If you have seen or know where Else Reyes is, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.

