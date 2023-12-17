Colorado Springs family raises money for stolen equipment used for their business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs family is now raising money to replace all electric snow removal and lawn care equipment after it was stolen from their apartment off of Patrick Dr.

The equipment is worth ten thousand dollars and was stored in a trailer, specifically equipped to charge the equipment with solar panels topping it.

"[We] went to bed, woke up the next day and it was gone," Kevin King said.

King co-owns Green King Lawn Care with Brietta Devens. They say they had opened the business around six months ago and owned the equipment outright. The trailer contained all of the gear they use for their day-to-day operations.

The lawn care company also makes up most of their income, meaning the loss of equipment has a direct impact on their bottom line.

"I currently am working for a contract for a financial firm, especially because it is the winter season and it's a little bit slower for a lawn care business," Devens said. "But other than that, that was our source of income. That was our primary source of income."

Though some of their clients are willing to wait and will renew their services when the equipment is replaced, it could also mean a loss in the clientele they have worked hard at building.

"We still have commercial accounts that were going on throughout the winter, particularly for snow removal. And this theft means that we're not able to fulfill our obligations to those commercial accounts," Devens said.

The theft comes right before Christmas, which Devens said had already been tough for the family, following the loss of her daughter due to a drowning accident earlier this year. She had been mourning the loss while rebuilding her life, and this company was a way of building towards a better future for herself and her kids.

The trailer also contained personal items, including Christmas gifts.

"The front of the trailer had shelves built onto it, and so we used the front of the trailer for, you know, personal storage. We don't have storage in our apartment," King said.

To help this family out, the link to their Gofundme is here.