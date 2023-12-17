Anonymous donor drops wedding, engagement ring from “first love” into Salvation Army kettle

By CHRIS TANAKA

Click here for updates on this story

WALTHAM, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A special donation to one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles in Waltham will make the holidays a lot brighter for may in need.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Nicole Fullop was opening the kettles and counting donations from Market Basket in Waltham when she noticed something curious.

“It was actually in the money. There was a dollar bill kinda around it,” Fullop said.

“It” was in a little baggie — a wending band, an engagement ring and a typed note of explanation.

“It was from their first love, and they hope that their first love would … this would be their second time around,” Fullop explained.

It was a gift dropped of anonymously who wanted those rings to help dozens of local families.

“I was in shock. I was honored someone would think of the Salvation Army,” Fullop said.

The rings were valued at $1,500 and will be sold to provide food, toys and utility and rental assistance to families.

To the giver, Fullop had a message: “We thank you and we love you. Merry Christmas.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.