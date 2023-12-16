US military leaders press Israel to shift from major combat as Iranian-backed ship attacks escalate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top two U.S. military leaders are traveling to Tel Aviv to advise the Israeli government on how to transition from major combat operations against Hamas in Gaza to a more limited and precise campaign. But it’s not clear how deeply their advice from lessons learned will resonate with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The sustained intensity of Israel’s campaign has led President Joe Biden to warn that the U.S. ally is losing international support because of its “indiscriminate bombing.” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown will be arriving in Israel as Iranian-backed Houthi militants have pledged to continue attacks in the Red Sea until Israel ceases its campaign in Gaza.

