Trump wants New Hampshire to put him on a path to the nomination before rivals find their footing

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Donald Trump has asked New Hampshire voters to help him secure the Republican presidential nomination before any rivals find their footing with the 2024 campaign’s opening contest just weeks away. His appearance Saturday in Durham is part of a swing taking the former president through early nominating states as he cites his wide polling lead over a dwindling field of GOP hopefuls. They’re trying to block his political comeback as Trump navigates multiple indictments and looks ahead to a potential rematch with President Joe Biden. The New Hampshire primary is Jan. 23, eight days after Iowa begins the nominating process on Jan. 15.

By HOLLY RAMER and BILL BARROW Associated Press

