South African ex-President Jacob Zuma has denounced the ANC and pledged to vote for a new party

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African President Jacob Zuma has denounced the governing African National Congress party and announced that he will vote for a newly-formed political formation in the country’s general election next year. Zuma was president of the ANC from 2007 to 2017. He announced on Saturday that he would vote for the newly-formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party. It’s named after the ANC’s now-defunct military wing which was disbanded after the liberation struggle. The 81-year-old Zuma called on other South Africans to vote for the new formation. He said that it would be “a betrayal to vote for the ANC” of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

