Russell has 28 in debut, UT Arlington edges Air Force 76-73

FORT WORTH, Texas — Phillip Russell had 28 points in his UT Arlington debut, leading the Mavericks to a 76-73 win over Air Force on Saturday night in the USLBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge. Russell, who has transferred from Saint Louis to Southeast Missouri and now UT Arlington, made his debut, thanks to the court ruling earlier in the week granting immediate eligibility to multi-time transfers. Russell was 9 of 17 shooting, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Mavericks. The Falcons were led in scoring by Rytis Petraitis, who finished with 21 points.

By The Associated Press

