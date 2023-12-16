Probation ordered for boy, 13, after plea in alleged plan for mass shooting at Ohio synagogue
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — A 13-year-old Ohio boy accused of planning a mass shooting at a local synagogue has been ordered to spend a year on probation. The Canton Repository reports that the Plain Township boy pleaded true, the juvenile equivalent of guilty, on Friday to misdemeanor counts of inducing panic and disorderly conduct. Authorities say that a “detailed plan” for a mass shooting at a Canton synagogue was posted on a streaming platform. A Stark County judge ordered probation but suspended a 90-day juvenile facility sentence and ordered the boy to read a book about a man credited with saving the lives of Jews from the Holocaust.