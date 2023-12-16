Leon Edwards retains welterweight belt with unanimous decision over Colby Covington at UFC 296

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Leon Edwards successfully defended his welterweight belt, unanimously outpointing Colby Covington at UFC 296. In a bout that hardly lived up to its billing, Edwards (22-3) showed poise and patience as he picked his spots to outclass Covington (17-4), beating the former interim champion at his own game. Rather than using his strengths on his feet as a striker, Edwards chose to grapple and counter whenever Covington took shots for a takedown. After entering the arena draped in an American flag, Covington made a pit stop to share a quick word with former President Donald Trump before stepping into the octagon. In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja successfully defended his flyweight belt in his first title defense, winning a unanimous decision over Brandon Royval.

