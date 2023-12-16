Gabriel Vilardi scores twice, steers Jets to 6-2 win over Avalanche

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Gabriel Vilardi scored twice and Alex Iafallo broke an 18-game goal-scoring drought as the Winnipeg Jets defeated the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 on Saturday night. Iafallo also had an assist that halted a 13-game pointless skid. Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal and assist, Nino Niederreiter scored. Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg. Jonathan Drouin and Jack Johnson scored for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon picked up a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 14 games. Ivan Prosvetov stopped 19 shots in his 10th game of the season for Colorado.

