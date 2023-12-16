Chargers owner Dean Spanos had no choice but to clean house after being routed in Las Vegas

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Dean Spanos was left with only one choice as he watched his Los Angeles Chargers get pummeled 63-21 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. The Bolts’ owner needed to immediately clean house. Friday’s firings of coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco could not wait until after the Chargers walked off the field on Jan. 8 against Kansas City or the morning of Jan. 9. It was the second straight year a team has put up a horrendous performance on national television in December and got a coach fired. Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure in Denver ended after a 51-14 loss to the Rams on Christmas Day.

