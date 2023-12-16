Author receives German prize in scaled-down format after comparing Gaza to Nazi-era ghettos

BERLIN (AP) — The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen has received a German literary prize in a ceremony that was delayed and scaled down in reaction to an article comparing Gaza to Nazi German ghettoes. The comparison was viewed as controversial in Germany, which strongly supports Israel as a form of remorse and responsibility for murdering up to 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Criticism of Gessen’s comparison of Gaza to Nazis ghettos comes as Germany grapples with the fallout from the Israeli-Hamas war, both pro-Palestinian protests and a rise in anti-Semitism that leaders have been condemning.

