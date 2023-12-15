Washington Supreme Court denies review of Pac-12 appeal, handing control of conference to OSU, WSU

The Washington state Supreme Court has declined to review the Pac-12’s appeal of a lower court ruling that gives full control of the conference and potentially hundreds of millions in assets to Oregon State and Washington. The decision keeps in place a legal victory for the league’s two remaining schools over its 10 departing members. Last month, a superior court judge in Whitman County, Washington, granted the two remaining Pac-12 schools a preliminary injunction. That ruling said 10 departing schools relinquished their right to be part of the conference’s decision-making board when they announced they were joining new leagues.

