‘Reacher’ star Alan Ritchson talks season two of hit show and how ‘Amazon took a risk’ on him

The wandering Jack Reacher, created by novelist Lee Child, returns in a second season of “Reacher” on Prime Video. Alan Ritchson stars as the former Army intelligence officer who prefers to travel America with just a toothbrush, never staying in one place long enough to form attachments. In season two, debuting Friday, we see Reacher in a new environment, encountering a new set of problems and interacting with new people. Ritchson jokes that portraying a loner can be tough but it’s the changes around him that make for compelling TV. He says he knows Amazon took a risk casting him. It’s paid off — the series has already been renewed for a third season.

