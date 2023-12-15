Police officer fatally shoots 19-year-old in Mesquite, Texas, suspect in a vehicle theft

MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Police in Mesquite, Texas, say an officer investigating a stolen vehicle fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was in another vehicle. Police say in a statement that the officer saw the stolen vehicle being followed by a second vehicle and stopping at a convenience store early Thursday. Police say the officer found the stolen vehicle unoccupied and went to the second vehicle where four people were inside. Police say the driver, 19-year-old Payton Lawrence, refused to stop the vehicle and made so-called “furtive” movements before the officer shot him. Police say firearms were found inside the vehicle. The officer’s name was not immediately released.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.