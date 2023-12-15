Plans to open human crematorium in Baltimore causing controversy

By Khiree Stewart

BALTIMORE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore City residents voiced their concerns Wednesday over proposed plans to install a human crematorium in north Baltimore.

“What happens when an incinerator comes into the neighborhood? What will that mean for housing values? What will that mean for the health of citizens? What will that mean for anybody who wants to consider moving into the neighborhood? We’re really worried about all the work that’s being put into stabilizing the York Road corridor,” York Road Partnership advisor Lisa Polyak said.

The crematorium would be located at York Road and Rossiter Avenue.

“What might happen when there is that kind of emission coming consistently day after day?” resident Sandi McFadden said.

In 2020, Vaughn Greene Funeral Services submitted an application to the Baltimore City Board of Municipal and Zoning Appeals.

“There’s a conditional-use approval that was given by BMZA that is being appealed at the court level. There is also a permit that will be issued from the Maryland Department of the Environment should they determine that it’s appropriate,” Baltimore City Councilman Mark Conway said.

Conway reiterated some residents’ concerns.

“I think folks are really worried about the human health concerns, the equity concerns, having a regular smokestack coming out into neighborhoods that are less than 100 feet away. It’s really unacceptable,” he said.

He said his office has been in touch with Vaughn Greene Funeral Services about the concerns.

“They’re looking at industry trends. We’re seeing that more people want to be cremated and I appreciate that. I think everybody here appreciates that that is where the industry is going and we support the need for a crematory. We just don’t think it needs to be in the middle of Baltimore City in a dense neighborhood,” Conway said.

MDE said it will conduct a thorough review of the permit application to determine if the crematorium would have an impact on air quality and hold a hearing to present the findings.

Vaughn Greene Funeral Services did not respond to an 11 News request for comment.

