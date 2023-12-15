Person jumps off garage in downtown Lancaster

By Web Staff

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WGAL) — A person jumped off the Prince Street Garage Thursday morning in downtown Lancaster.

Dispatchers told WGAL that the person jumped off the West Marion Street side just after 10 a.m.

A person with the Lancaster mayor’s office said police were contacting the deceased person’s family and would provide more information later.

In October, a teenager died after jumping off the garage. Prior to that, the city put up safety barriers in an attempt to prevent suicides.

The executive director of Lancaster Parking Authority, Larry J. Cohen, shared a statement with News 8 in regard to the incident.

“It is tragic anytime there is a suicide, especially within our properties. First, our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, and anyone contemplating suicide should call 988 for help.

“We have implemented many initiatives throughout the years, from posting signs, installing fencing, cameras, and training our staff in mental health well-being and how to deal with anyone contemplating suicide within our garages (as part of a program called QPR – Question, Persuade, Refer).

“We will continue to explore other ways we can work to reduce suicides or any injuries from our garages. One life is too many. The reality is our facilities are very large and open to the public and are not fully capable of being locked down like a prison, but we will continue to do whatever we can.

“Please share a positive word for anyone struggling during these times.”

