Mexico’s president inaugurates first part of $20 billion tourist train project on Yucatan peninsula
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has inaugurated the first part of the pet project of his administration, a tourist train that runs in a rough loop around the Yucatan peninsula. The $20 billion, 965-mile line, called the Maya Train, is meant to connect beach resorts and archaeological sites. However, it is not finished yet. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador opened a 290-mile stretch Friday between the colonial Gulf coast city of Campeche and the Caribbean coast resort of Cancun. That is about one-third of the entire project, and covers the least controversial stretch. There will be two trains per day each way, with stops in Merida, Chichen Itza and ten other towns.