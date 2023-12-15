Mayim Bialik says ‘Jeopardy!’ producers told her she will no longer host the game show

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — Actor and author Mayim Bialik will no longer host the long-running game show “Jeopardy!” she announced Friday in a social media post.

Bialik said Sony, which produces the show, informed her that she will no longer host the “syndicated version of Jeopardy!” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am incredibly honored to have been nominated for a primetime Emmy for hosting this year and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the Jeopardy! family,” she continued.

Bialik, who was nominated for outstanding host for a game show earlier this year, thanked fans and the show’s staff for “this incredible journey.”

A Sony spokesperson told CNN the show decided “to have one host for the syndicated show next season to maintain continuity for our viewers.”

“Ken Jennings will be the sole host for syndicated Jeopardy!” the spokesperson added.

“We are truly grateful for all of Mayim’s contributions to Jeopardy!, and we hope to continue to work with her on primetime specials,” the statement concluded.

Bialik and Jennings initially started co-hosting the show in 2021 on a temporary basis following the 2020 death of longtime host Alex Trebek. Producers in July 2022 announced the duo would be the show’s permanent hosts.

