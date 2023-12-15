Kraken acquire Tomas Tatar from Avalanche for 5th-round pick in 2024

DENVER (AP) — The Seattle Kraken acquired forward Tomas Tatar from the Colorado Avalanche on Friday for a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft. Tatar had a goal and eight assists in 27 games for Central Division-leading Colorado this season. He signed a one-year deal with the team in September. The 33-year-old Tatar, from Slovakia, has 212 goals and 252 assists in 810 NHL games in 12 NHL seasons with Detroit, New Jersey, Montreal, Vegas and Colorado. He has seven goals and six assists in 52 playoff games.

