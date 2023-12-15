Judge denies cattle industry’s request to temporarily halt wolf reintroduction in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — A federal judge has denied a request to halt the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado just days away from the predators’ release. Judge Regina Rodriguez sided Friday with state and federal agencies against representatives of Colorado’s cattle industry, who sued federal and state agencies over reintroducing the apex predators. The industry alleged that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to adequately review the state’s plan to release up to 50 wolves in Colorado over the next several years. While the case will continue, the judge’s ruling allows Colorado to proceed with its plan to search for, capture and transport up to 10 wolves from Oregon starting Sunday.

