International court rules against Guatemala in landmark Indigenous and environmental rights case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Guatemala violated Indigenous rights by permitting a huge nickel mine on tribal land almost two decades ago, according to a ruling from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights. Friday’s landmark verdict marks a monumental step in a four-decade struggle for Indigenous land rights and a bitter legal battle which has at times spilled into the streets. It also comes at the close of the United Nations climate summit COP28, which stressed the importance of renewables and energy transition minerals like nickel more than ever. The court ruled that the Guatemalan government had violated the rights of the Indigenous Q’eqchi’ people to property and consultation.

