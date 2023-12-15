‘General Hospital’ dominates 50th annual Daytime Emmys with 6 trophies, Susan Lucci honored

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “General Hospital” has won six trophies, including four for acting, at the Daytime Emmy Awards. The late Sonya Eddy won for her role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the venerable ABC show. She died last December at age 55. Robert Gossett claimed the supporting actor trophy for his role as Marshall Ashford. Eden McCoy won outstanding younger performer in a daytime drama. Alley Mills won for guest performance on “General Hospital.” The soap won outstanding daytime drama to cap a dominant night at the 50th annual awards. Susan Lucci of “All My Children” received a Lifetime Achievement Honor.

