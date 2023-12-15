Elevating Inclusion: Houston’s Corporate Titans Forge Ahead with LGBTQ+ Alliance Program

By Francis Page, Jr.

Dec. 14, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston’s corporate leaders, including luminaries from HP, Sysco, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Shell USA, and HPE, recently convened at the HP Campus to lay the groundwork for an innovative LGBTQ+ Workplace Alliance Program. This alliance is poised to spearhead transformative change in 2023, building upon a legacy of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that have championed diversity since their inception at Xerox in the 1960s.

ERGs have evolved from grassroots gatherings into a pivotal facet of corporate culture, particularly within Fortune 500 companies where they’re reported to exist in a staggering 90% of organizations. These voluntary, employee-led groups are the engines of diversity and inclusion, aimed at foster- ing workplaces that celebrate the unique perspectives and identities of each staff member.

From gender diversity to a multitude of personal identity facets, ERGs stand at the forefront, offering support, personal and career development opportunities, and, crucially, a safe space for employees to fully express their individuality. The inclusivity extends further as allies are encouraged to join the ranks, solidifying the collaborative ethos of these groups.

It’s no surprise that companies renowned for their exceptional work- place culture, such as Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG LLP, Zillow, and AT&T, are home to vibrant ERGs.

These organizations not only comply with Great Place To Work Certification standards but set the bar for what it means to truly embrace every employee’s whole self.

As Houston Style Magazine looks forward to the launch of the LGBTQ+ Workplace Alliance Program, we recognize the significant strides these ERGs represent. They’re not just a reflection of our city’s commitment to progress but also a beacon for the global corporate community, signaling a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

