Donald Trump says LIV Golf is headed back to his Doral course in April

DORAL, Fla. (AP) — It looks like Donald Trump’s golf courses won’t be left off the LIV schedule next year. Trump took to the Truth Social site to announce Trump National Doral has signed a deal to host a LIV Golf event in April. LIV didn’t immediately confirm the deal. Trump courses have hosted LIV events five times in the two years the Saudi-funded league has existed. Doral has been the season-ending event the last two years. This time it would be April 5-7. That’s a week before the Masters. Last year LIV went to an Orlando course the week ahead of the Masters.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.