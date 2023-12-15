China defends bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents abroad
BEIJING (AP) — China has defended controversial cash bounties offered for Hong Kong dissidents who have fled abroad that have been heavily criticized by foreign governments and human rights groups. Rewards of 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($128,000) have been offered for information leading to the capture of 13 opposition figures accused of violating the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s sweeping National Security Law. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China rejected the criticism and that the arrest orders were “necessary and justified and … in line with international law and practice.” Without directly mentioning bounties, Mao said foreign support for those on the list was aimed at destabilizing Hong Kong.