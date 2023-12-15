Broncos’ Baron Browning at forefront of venture to allow fans to buy stock in their favorite players

DENVER (AP) — A start-up co-founded by two former football players at Oklahoma State is awaiting final clearance to begin offering fans the chance to buy stock in their favorite players. Vestible Inc.’s launch athlete is Denver Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning. Co-founders Graham Parker and Yves Batoba created the platform after brainstorming ways to combine their knowledge of wealth management and athletic performance and management.

