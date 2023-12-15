British boy missing for six years found in France

By Maya Szaniecki, Joseph Ataman, Caitlin Danaher and Alex Hardie

(CNN) — A British boy whose location has been unknown for six years was found on Wednesday morning in a region of southwest France, a spokesperson for regional authorities told CNN on Thursday.

Alex Batty has not been seen since he was 11 years old, after being taken on holiday in Spain in 2017 with his mother, “who did not have legal parental guardianship,” and his grandad, according to a police appeal released in February 2019.

Batty, now aged 17, was found in Haute-Garonne, near the city of Toulouse, according to the spokesperson.

The French motorist who rescued Batty from the side of the road said the boy walked for four days before he was found, according to French broadcaster TF1.

“He told me that it had been four days that he was walking since he had left the mountains, he didn’t know where,” Fabien Accidini told reporters.

Accidini said Batty told him he was “kidnapped by his mother” in 2017, before spending three years in Spain and two years in France.

He saw Batty walking along the side of a road at around 3 a.m. local time (9 p.m. ET) with a skateboard, a jacket, a backpack and a flashlight. He said it was raining when he found him and stopped because he was intrigued by what the boy was doing by the road.

“He was relieved to leave, to return to England, to see his grandmother again because he didn’t want to live his whole life in that community,” Accidini said. “He wanted to have a real life with a real future.”

Police investigation

CNN’s affiliate BFMTV reported that the family has confirmed the teenager’s identity and that he is due to return to England shortly, according to the Toulouse public prosecutor’s office.

His grandmother, Susan Caruana, his legal guardian, told the UK’s The Sun newspaper that she had spoken to Alex.

“I am so happy. I have spoken to him and he is well,” Caruana said, adding: “He is currently with the authorities in France. It is such a shock.”

In the TF1 report, Accidini showed a message sent on Wednesday at 3:29 a.m. local time (9:29 p.m. ET), that Batty reportedly sent to his grandmother from the Frenchman’s Facebook account.

The message read: “Hello grandma it is me Alex i am in France Toulouse i really hope that you receive this message i love you i want to come home.”

Greater Manchester Police in the United Kingdom said in a statement Thursday that they have been contacted regarding “a possible sighting in France of Alex Batty, who went missing in 2017.”

Officers in the English town of Oldham are in contact with French authorities to establish the “authenticity of the report,” the police added.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

This is a breaking news story and has been updated.

