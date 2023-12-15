Biden tapes podcast interview with former late-night host Conan O’Brien

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has sat down with former late-night television host Conan O’Brien for an interview on the comedian’s podcast. The White House confirms Biden and O’Brien taped the interview on Friday afternoon for “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.” O’Brien was spotted by reporters in the White House briefing room but was coy about the purpose of his White House visit. The former host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night” described himself as a “history buff slash nerd” and said he was excited to be at the White House. The interview is slated to be made available on Wednesday.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.