Amplifying Diversity: Houston Music Advisory Board Ushers in a New Era with Dynamic New Members

By Francis Page, Jr.

Dec. 15, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine readers are in for an exciting update on the city’s vibrant music scene. The City of Houston has proudly confirmed the newest appointees to the Houston Music Advisory Board (HMAB). This group acts as a vital link between the City and the diverse music community, ensuring the growth and economic prosperity of local talent and the broader music industry.

This forward-moving board consists of nine dedicated members who reflect the rich tapestry of Houston’s mu- sic scene. Their mission, begun under the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs, has already made significant strides in music preservation, education, and collaboration, leading to greater appre-ciation and safeguarding of Houston’s musical heritage.

Among the latest additions and reappointments to the HMAB are prominent figures such as Dria Thornton of Dria LLC, Marissa Saenz of Rukaz Kultura, and Michael Moore of SLFEMP, with Jason Woods (Mo Better Brews), Mark Austin (Houston Music Foundation), Tracy DeJarnett (SongFest), and Ericka De Leon (Hip Hop Vintage Flea Market, Bgirl City) serving as officers. They are joined by other esteemed members, all driven to enhance Houston’s reputation as a nurturing ground for music talent.

The HMAB’s commitment is evident through their regular public meetings, aimed at tackling the music community’s most pressing challenges and advocating for constructive policy developments. They also champion the Houston Music Directory, encouraging local musicians to be part of a broader network.

In 2023, the focus is on the Houston Music Preservation initiative. Following community feedback, the HMAB, with MOCA’s collaboration, has launched panel discussions led by Music + Cultural Tourism Officer Gra- cie Chavez. These conversations delve into music education, collaboration, and the preservation of Houston’s music culture, ensuring that the city’s musical legacy is celebrated and maintained for future generations.

To stay informed on the HMAB’s initiatives or to view recorded discussions, interested parties can visit the Houston Music Board website or tune into the Donnie Houston YouTube channel. For direct inquiries, Gracie Chavez can be contacted for further insight into the city’s musical endeavors.

The Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs continues to play a crucial role, guiding Houston’s cultural investments to enrich community life, draw visitors, and foster private investment in the arts.

For a more immersive experience and the latest updates, visit the city’s cultural affairs website and follow

@HoustonMOCA on social media.

