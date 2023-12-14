US Rep. Drew Ferguson, a Georgia Republican, says he won’t seek reelection in 2024

ATLANTA (AP) — A Republican congressman says he won’t seek reelection to his Georgia seat in 2024. Rep. Drew Ferguson said Thursday that he plans to leave office after finishing his term next year, saying he looks forward to spending more time with his family. His announcement comes just two months after Ferguson said his family had received death threats as House Republicans struggled to elect a new speaker. The threats came after Ferguson withdrew support for hard-right conservative Rep. Jim Jordan, whom the Georgia congressman called “a bully.” Ferguson has represented west Georgia’s 3rd District since 2017 and previously served as mayor of West Point. The district strongly favors Republicans.

By JEFF AMY and RUSS BYNUM Associated Press

