Sheriff: Driver in custody after deputy dragged in El Dorado County

EL DORADO COUNTY, California (KOVR) — The search for a man deputies say possibly dragged a deputy and hit another with his truck in El Dorado County on Wednesday is now over.

At about 6:30 p.m., deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 2200 block of Knollwood Drive in Cameron Park.

Deputies approached a white 2023 Nissan Titan with a Texas license plate and contacted the driver, 31-year-old Deondre Bottoms. Deputies said Bottoms was the only occupant of the truck and has an active felony warrant.

This is when deputies said Bottoms accelerated and dragged one deputy, causing him to be thrown several feet to the ground.

Bottoms’ truck then hit another deputy, causing him to fall to the ground, deputies said.

Bottoms then crashed into several other vehicles before taking off from the scene.

Deputies said Bottoms was taken into custody just after midnight Thursday.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

