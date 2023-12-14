Pueblo West area middle school teacher under investigation for sexual assault on a student

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Thursday that detectives are investigating a Pueblo West area middle school teacher for sexual assault on a student.

No arrests have been made at this time.

According to the PCSO, detectives were notified in late November of reported allegations of an inappropriate relationship between a 47-year-old male teacher and a student. Since then, detectives, in collaboration with District 70 officials have been actively investigating the case. A search warrant was sought and executed on Wednesday, the sheriff's office said.

Accoriding to both the PCSO and the district, the teacher was immediately placed on administrative leave and has been recommended for immediate termination.

In a statement released Thursday, District 70 said they are actively working with the PCSO and encourage individuals with information related to this case to contact Lt. Bethany Solano at (719)583-6420.