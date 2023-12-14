Militants attack police office and army post in northwest Pakistan. 2 policemen, 3 attackers killed

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani officials say militants attacked a regional police headquarters and an army post in a former Taliban stronghold in Pakistan’s northwest, triggering shootouts that killed two police officers and three insurgents. Friday’s attack in the town of Tank in Dera Ismail Khan came three days after a suicide bomber in a car rammed into a police station’s main gate in the same region, setting off a blast that killed 23 officers. Local police chief Iftikhar Shah says two police officers were “martyred” and three others wounded in Friday’s firefights, which also left three attackers dead. No one has claimed the attack.

