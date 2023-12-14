Israeli president speaks against 2-state solution ahead of meeting with U.S security chief

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s president has joined the ranks of high-ranking Israeli officials to speak out against a two-state solution after the war in Gaza. In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Isaac Herzog said it is not the time to be talking about establishing an independent state when the country’s pain from Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack is still fresh. “My nation is bereaving. My nation is in trauma,” said Herzog. Herzog spoke a day before a meeting with the White House’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan. The Biden Administration has said that after the war, efforts must be restarted to restart negotiations aimed at establishing a Palestinian state alongside Israel. under the leadership of the Palestinian Authority.

